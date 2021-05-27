Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Halle Kowalewski
Intern 

Understanding your cancer diagnosis

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 1pm



Diagnoses come in many forms and use shorthand that can be difficult to comprehend. It is important to understand a cancer diagnosis in order to fully comprehend what measures should be taken in both treatment and daily life. The choice of treatment is a personal decision, and after discussing all the options with a medical professional, should be based on health and needs of the patient. It is important to understand the diagnosis before making treatment decisions.

Pathology Report

Pathology reports are official documents which describe the results of laboratory tests and cell evaluations...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021