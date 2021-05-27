Understanding your cancer diagnosis

Diagnoses come in many forms and use shorthand that can be difficult to comprehend. It is important to understand a cancer diagnosis in order to fully comprehend what measures should be taken in both treatment and daily life. The choice of treatment is a personal decision, and after discussing all the options with a medical professional, should be based on health and needs of the patient. It is important to understand the diagnosis before making treatment decisions.

Pathology Report

Pathology reports are official documents which describe the results of laboratory tests and cell evaluations...