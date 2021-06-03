Heyneman-Myers attains a Bachelor of Science degree
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 12:13pm
FALLBROOK – Teri Heyneman-Myers was recently celebrated by her family for obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude from the University of Nebraska College of Art and Sciences. She was a 1981 graduate of Fallbrook High School and obtained her degree 40 years after her high school graduation.
Pursuing her degrees has been a lifelong dream and has aided in her goal of working with at risk and marginalized populations. Heyneman-Myers has volunteered as a crisis counselor for a non-profit in San Luis Obispo, working with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, as wel...
