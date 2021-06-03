Cal Fire releases the fire perimeter database of 2020 fires

A multi-agency record of where fire has occurred historically

SACRAMENTO – For the 21st consecutive year, Cal Fire’s Fire and Resource Assessment Program has collected and made available to the public, spatial records of the perimeters of wildfires and prescribed fires in California. This data contains 500 fires and covers over 97% of the acres burned in 2020.

This data is used for a wide variety of products by fire and habitat managers, academia, home owners, media, the insurance, and power supply industry. Cal Fire uses this information for:

• As input in fire effects analysis

• Analysis of drivers of fire occurrence

• Evaluation of fuel t...