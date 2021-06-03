SHERIFF'S LOG
May 5
9100 block Huntley Rd. Interfere with power line
May 15
700 block Darla Ln. Arrest: Adw. not a firearm on P.O./firefighter: GBI likely
May 17
3200 block Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss. controlled subs paraphernalia
May 18
3200 block Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss. controlled subs paraphernalia
400 block Industrial Wy. Get credit/etc. other’s ID
May 19
1400 block Rainbow Crest Rd. Grand theft
E. Alvarado St. Petty theft
1900 block Reche Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
May 20
600 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft
700 block Vanita St. Vandalism
100 block Gardensi...
