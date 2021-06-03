SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:38pm



May 5 9100 block Huntley Rd. Interfere with power line May 15 700 block Darla Ln. Arrest: Adw. not a firearm on P.O./firefighter: GBI likely May 17 3200 block Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss. controlled subs paraphernalia May 18 3200 block Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss. controlled subs paraphernalia 400 block Industrial Wy. Get credit/etc. other’s ID May 19 1400 block Rainbow Crest Rd. Grand theft E. Alvarado St. Petty theft 1900 block Reche Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation May 20 600 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft 700 block Vanita St. Vandalism 100 block Gardensi...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.