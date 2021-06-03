SD's 'Big Bay Boom' to return live this Fourth of July

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:51pm

SAN DIEGO – The Port of San Diego has announced that the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, will return as a live event this year.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m July 4, according to the Port of San Diego.

The roughly 20-minute pyrotechnic display can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing.

Residents wishing to watch the event from their boats can find more

information at www.bigbayboo...