Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD's 'Big Bay Boom' to return live this Fourth of July

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:51pm



SAN DIEGO – The Port of San Diego has announced that the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, will return as a live event this year.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m July 4, according to the Port of San Diego.

The roughly 20-minute pyrotechnic display can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing.

