Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rose Theresa Nash Cirillo

 
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 10:06am

Rose Theresa Nash Cirillo

Rose Theresa Nash Cirillo, "Lucky Rose," was born Nov. 8, 1936, to Carl and Theresa Wiesinger of Altoona, Pennsylvania and passed away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 84. Rose was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Rose first moved to Pasadena in 1954 and then moved south to Fallbrook in 1964. Once she moved to Fallbrook, Rose and Keith built several houses in the Fallbrook area in the 1960's and 70's. She then worked as a medical administrator until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Keith D. Nash, her second husband, Frank Cirillo Jr....



