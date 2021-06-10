Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

County reports under half of area residents vaccinated

 
The county reports a total of 21,716 individuals aged 12 years and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within local zip codes.

Efforts by the Fallbrook Wellness Center account for just over 7,300 vaccinations, said Rachel Mason, executive director of the Fallbrook Regional Health Center.

"There's still a lot of people who need to get vaccinated," Mason said. "The overall population within the health district's sphere of influence (Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow) is approximately 50,000 people. Youth under age 14 make up a small p...



