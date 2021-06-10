Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Find a feline friend with tips from Best Friends Animal Society

 
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 11:46am

Village News/Best Friends Animal Society photo

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month takes place every June to highlight the need for cat adoptions and why a shelter is the best place to find a cat.

LOS ANGELES – Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69% of animals killed in shelters, it's crucial to find them loving homes.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month takes place every June to highlight the immense need for cat adoptions and why a shelter is the best place to find a feline friend.

