By Christal Gaines-Emory
Marijuana dispensary raid conducted in Pauma Valley

 
Last updated 6/10/2021 at 9:54am

Village News/Courtesy photo

This CBD Superstore on the Pauma Indian Reservation is under investigation for selling unlicensed cannabis products.

The Valley Center Crime Suppression team conducted a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary on the Pauma Indian Reservation off of Highway 76 June 2.

After receiving multiple citizen complaints, the suppression team conducted a thorough investigation and were granted a search warrant.

According to Sergeant Mike Davis with the Valley Center substation of the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the warrant was served on June 2 at 11:05 a.m.

"There were two arrests, and others are expected to face charges," he said. "The investigation is ongoing."

During the search, sheriffs seized multiple typ...



