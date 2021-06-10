Marijuana dispensary raid conducted in Pauma Valley
The Valley Center Crime Suppression team conducted a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary on the Pauma Indian Reservation off of Highway 76 June 2.
After receiving multiple citizen complaints, the suppression team conducted a thorough investigation and were granted a search warrant.
According to Sergeant Mike Davis with the Valley Center substation of the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the warrant was served on June 2 at 11:05 a.m.
"There were two arrests, and others are expected to face charges," he said. "The investigation is ongoing."
