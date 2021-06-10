Wagner, Weber win pole vault in league track and field meet

Both of Fallbrook High School's first-place results in the Valley League track and field championship meet May 28 at Valley Center High School were achieved in the pole vault.

Fallbrook swept the top four girls pole vault positions with junior Rose Wagner having the top height of 10'6". The final high school league meet for senior Gavin Weber included clearing 11'9" to take first place in the boys pole vault.

"Our whole pole vault as a whole did really well," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

If more than one pole vaulter clears the same height before three failed attempts at the ne...