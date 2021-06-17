Bottom Shelf and Fallbrook Library now open

FALLBROOK – The Bottom Shelf Bookstore at the Fallbrook Library reopened Tuesday, June 15. The bookstore is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until further updates from the county and state, masks will be required, and social distancing must be followed. Donations of materials will be accepted.

The library also extended in-person service June 15 and is also now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All materials can now be returned to the library 24 hours a day. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.