Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bottom Shelf and Fallbrook Library now open

 
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:50pm



FALLBROOK – The Bottom Shelf Bookstore at the Fallbrook Library reopened Tuesday, June 15. The bookstore is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until further updates from the county and state, masks will be required, and social distancing must be followed. Donations of materials will be accepted.

The library also extended in-person service June 15 and is also now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All materials can now be returned to the library 24 hours a day. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

