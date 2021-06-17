Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'Pastels on the Go' workshop to be held June 19

 
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:44pm

Margaret Larlham

Village News/Courtesy photo

Margaret Larlham will be demonstrating many different pastel painting techniques during the June 19 pastel workshop.

FALLBROOK – Doors will open on Saturday, June 19, for the Fallbrook Art Association's general meeting and workshop to be held at the Community Baptist Church (now CrossWay) located at 731 S. Stagecoach Lane.

Margaret Larlham will demonstrate new, varied, and advanced pastel painting techniques in "Pastels on the Go!" She will address the ease of using pastels in plein air, and why it is important to paint directly from life. Learn easy, fun ways to use pastels when traveling by foot, auto or plane, and get tips on how to create a compact travel kit.

For reservations, cost and materials list, contact FAA Programs Director Carol Reardon at [email protected] or call 760-221-5577.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Association.

 

