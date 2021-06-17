Christ the King welcomes 'Pastor Mike'

FALLBROOK – For those who have “COVID” blues, who are finding it hard to find their smile even when they take off that mask, who are tired of all the division and discord in this country and need someone to help get that smile back, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook is excited to announce it has a new pastor, Mike Anderson, who can help.

According to parishioner Dr. Mark Hoffman, Anderson is driven by a heart of love and care for people from all walks of life, especially those who have become disconnected from their relationship with God and the church. He said he has alre...