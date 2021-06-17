Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FCPG creates ad hoc committee for social media policy

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:03pm



A special meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group created an ad hoc committee to provide a policy for social media use involving official planning group matters.

The planning group voted 15-0 June 7 to create the ad hoc committee and to have Roy Moosa chair that committee. Moosa was given the authority to appoint members of the committee. A potential recommendation will be brought to the planning group at the June 21 regular meeting.

"We want only good information to go to the public," said planning group chair Jack Wood.

The May 17 planning group meeting included a vote to pro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:48