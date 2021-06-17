FCPG creates ad hoc committee for social media policy

A special meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group created an ad hoc committee to provide a policy for social media use involving official planning group matters.

The planning group voted 15-0 June 7 to create the ad hoc committee and to have Roy Moosa chair that committee. Moosa was given the authority to appoint members of the committee. A potential recommendation will be brought to the planning group at the June 21 regular meeting.

"We want only good information to go to the public," said planning group chair Jack Wood.

The May 17 planning group meeting included a vote to pro...