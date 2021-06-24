Bonsall Unified School District names Joseph Clevenger as superintendent

BONSALL-- The Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees has selected Mr. Joseph Clevenger to serve as the Superintendent following an extensive search facilitated by the San Diego County Office of Education. Input for the new superintendent included sessions with administrators, teachers, staff, parents, and district stakeholders. Multiple community forums were held, and an online survey was available for anyone to complete. The Board of Trustees selected Mr. Clevenger from an impressively talented pool of candidates and unanimously voted to approve his employment contract at the regular board meeting of June 23, 2021.

Joseph Clevenger is excited to serve as the Superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District. He states, "I am thrilled to return to a community that is known for excellence in education. Bonsall has a very special place in my heart, and I look forward to working collaboratively to provide the very best opportunities for all our K-12 learners. Bonsall has incredible teachers and staff who care deeply for students. I am eager to join once again a team that works relentlessly to empower all students to achieve their maximum learning potential."

Mr. Clevenger is an accomplished and passionate school leader who excels in building effective school culture that improves student achievement and prepares students for success in college and careers. A bilingual educator, Mr. Clevenger has extensive experience supporting English language learners, as well as advanced and gifted learners and students with special needs.

Mr. Clevenger's primary focus is building positive relationships between students and faculty along with fostering effective relationships between our schools and the community. He is also known for excellent communication and collaboration with both staff and parents.

Mr. Clevenger has spent 18 years in education. Four of those years included serving as principal of Sullivan Middle School in Bonsall. During his tenure at Sullivan, the school received the California Distinguished School Award and the prestigious Title 1 Academic Achievement Award. He has also served as principal at the elementary and high school levels, most recently as the principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School. He also dedicates time as an advisor for aspiring education leaders and mentors students at the university level.

Joseph Clevenger is from Seattle, Washington and has called Southern California home for the past 30 years. He lives in Temecula with his wife Kim and their 8 children, Michael, Jayden, Dylan, Kate, Ivy, Logan, Chloe and JoJo. Joseph enjoys surfing, gardening, and traveling with his family.

"Bonsall Unified School District has extraordinary employees and remarkable family support, and the Board of Trustees seriously considered all stakeholder feedback in order to select the ideal superintendent. Mr. Clevenger is an incredibly dynamic and passionate educational administrator who believes strongly in the importance of collaboration and community," enthuses BUSD Board President Larissa Anderson. "He has a proven track record of positively engaging teachers, staff, and students, and his prior direct experience in Bonsall offers a fabulous foundation for success. BUSD is poised to become an even brighter beacon for scholastic opportunities with Mr. Clevenger's leadership."

Joseph Clevenger's contract with the Bonsall Unified School District commences July 1, 20B