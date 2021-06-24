Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego's 'Hudson' makes firehouse dog history

 
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 5:47pm

dog

Village News/Courtesy photo

On June 25, K9 Training is presenting the Modesto Fire Department with Hudson, the firehouse dog.

BONSALL – Performance K9 Training is presenting the Modesto Fire Department with its new well-being 'tool' to firefighters during an official ceremony Friday, June 25. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Performance K9 Training located at 30924 Mission Road. The 15-minute ceremony will include the official "handing off" of Hudson from his dog trainer and world competitor, David Greene of Performance K9 Training and Thor's Hope Foundation, to his new handler, Captain Ruben Esparza of the Modesto Fire Department.

First responders, including firefighters, regularly deal with occupational...



