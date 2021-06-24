Senior center adds two new board members

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors, David Schwartz and Matt Obermueller. Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the board, which in turn will offer significant assistance as we strive to greatly improve our Center in the next few years.

Schwartz was born, raised, and educated through high school in San Diego County. Even before graduating Michigan State University College of Law in 2009, he has focused on seniors' legal needs with the non-profit law firm Elder Law & Advocacy, first as a...