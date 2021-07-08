Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD board approved annual budget

Water affordability is a key issue for the district

 
Last updated 7/8/2021 at 3:44pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors approved its 2021-22 fiscal-year budget at the June 28 board meeting.

The total approved budget is $47.3 million, substantially lower than last year’s $66.8 million budget due to completion of construction of the district’s new local water project.

One component of the budget, the $31.4 million operations budget, is 1.5% higher than the prior year’s. The operating costs would have increased much more, but the district was able to reduce the impact of rising wholesale water costs because of anticipated completion of...



