Two dead after vehicle found down embankment in Fallbrook

North County Fire Protection District utilized their rope rescue training on southbound I15 south of the Mission Rd. offramp to recover two bodies from wreckage.

FALLBROOK -The bodies of two men were found after a vehicle was found 100 feet down an embankment.

It was not known when the crash occurred, but the vehicle was found at 4:22 p.m. Sunday off of southbound Interstate 15 near Mission Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

A person at the scene told California Highway Patrol officers the Toyota sedan had been missing since Friday.

The CHP said officers weren't immediately able to locate the car's occupants and requested a flyover to look for anyone who may have been ejected

from the vehicle.

Firefighters from the North County Fire Protection District were at the crash scene to help with the recovery of the bodies.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.