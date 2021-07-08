Three San Diego County beaches ranked among cleanest in state

Three San Diego County beaches were recognized by Heal the Bay for their perfect year-round water-quality grades.

A trio of San Diego County beaches landed on an environmental group's annual honor roll listing of beaches with perfect year-round water-quality grades, but two others were ranked as among the most-polluted in the state thanks to Tijuana River sewage flow, according to a report released last week.

A total of 35 California beaches earned spots on the Heal the Bay's Honor Roll, released June 29. Orange County led the way with 10 entries on the list.

San Diego County beaches making the grade were Carlsbad at Encina Creek, Carlsbad at Palomar Airport Road and the Solana Beach Tide Beach Park...