By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

After 11 years, FUESD approves new language arts curriculum

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:29pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Benchmark Advance and Adelante for grades TK-5 and McGraw Hill's StudySync for grades 6th-8th are the new curriculum selected by FUESD.

When the next school year begins on Aug. 16, teachers in the Fallbrook Union Elementary District will have a new language arts curriculum for the first time in 11 years.

The district's governing board unanimously approved the adoption of the English language arts instructional materials at its June 21 meeting. The curriculum selected was Benchmark Advance and Adelante for grades TK-5 and McGraw Hill's StudySync for grades 6th-8th.

"This is one of the biggest things we do because we don't do it very often," said Julie Norby, associate superintendent, educational services, during the board...



