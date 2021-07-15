Watermelon Festival to take place July 17 and 18

Both red and yellow watermelons can be found at the Mellano Farm Stand, 5750 North River Road in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE – The Mellano Farm Stand is hosting a watermelon festival that people of all ages will enjoy.

Nothing says summer like sweet, cold watermelon and what better way to celebrate than with a festival celebrating everything watermelon? The fields of Oceanside's Mellano Farm are bountiful with the sweetest red and yellow (yes, yellow!) watermelon.

On July 17 and 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mellano Farm Stand will be over-flowing with the farm's bounty of produce, flowers, honey, olive oil, herbs and lots and lots of watermelon. There will be tractor rides that take visitors through the working farm to the strawberry u-pick field where they can fill their pre-purchased bucket with the delicious berries.

Guests can bring their own clippers (or buy them in the stand) and cut sunflowers for only $1 per stem. Enjoy food from the Cali food truck and FallbkEats as well as additional booths selling watermelon treats and drinks. Outside vendors will be showcasing their products and live musicians will be performing. Kids can paint their own terra cotta pot and plant a seed, and so much more.

Watermelon Weekend Festival Music schedule

July 17

12-2 p.m. – Jess Wright

2-5 p.m. – Steamrock

July 18

12-3 p.m. – Cowboy Jack

3-5 p.m. – Bruce Dale Betz

The Mellano & Company Farm Stand is open Thursday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5750 North River Road in Oceanside. Parking is free. Visit Mellano Farm Stand on Facebook or Instagram for up to date information on this festival and future events.

Submitted by the Mellano Farm Stand.