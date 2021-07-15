Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Dr. Ross Colt
Special to Village News 

Summer home safety tips for seniors

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 12:54pm

Village News/West PACE photo

Residents can help elderly family members return to independence comfortably after COVID-19 by using resources such as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly centers, such as the Gary & Mary West PACE in San Marcos, to ensure their home is as safe as possible.

The world is opening back up. There's a sense of relief in the air, but also anxiety. If you're caring for an aging spouse, family member, friend or neighbor while also transitioning back to the office or your normal activities, you may be nervous about leaving them at home alone more often. If you're an older adult living alone, your grown children may even have some of these concerns about you!

Thankfully, there are a number of resources you can use to make your home as safe as possible – including many offered by the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly centers, such as the...



