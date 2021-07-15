Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

DUI suspected in crash killing 5-year-old, seriously injuring woman and 2 children

 
Last updated 7/15/2021 at 10:50am

Tony Campbell/Village News

The car tumbled down a steep embankment north of Gopher Canyon on NB I-15

A 5-year-old child was killed and two children suffered critical injuries on July 14, 2021 at 2:25 am, when a solo vehicle traffic collision occurred on I-15 northbound, north of Gopher Canyon Road when the car driven by a 27-year-old woman crashed down a 150 ft. embankment.

For reasons that are still under investigation, dispatchers received a call that the driver veered her vehicle to the right, traveled off the roadway down a 150 ft. embankment and overturned, according to North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi. The woman is expected to be booked on suspicion of felony DUI upon her release from medical care.

Tony Campbell/Village News

A little girl's purse, shoes, clothes and items are still strewn across the embankment with pieces of wreckage.

The CHP reported that the vehicle ended up flipped over 150 feet down the hillside. The 5-year-old and the 3-year-old girls were ejected during the crash and didn't appear to be in car seats, according to PIO Choi. The 1-year-old boy was restrained in a car seat and remained in the cabin. The relationship between the children and the 27-year-old female who was driving the 2009 Hyundai Genesis wasn't clear, according to PIO Choi. There was also a dog in the car with the children when the vehicle crashed.

The oldest child and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two children were flown to Rady's with life-threatening injuries.

A SigAlert was issued at about 3:05 a.m. shutting down the right two lanes on northbound Interstate 15 north of Gopher Canyon Road. The #3 and #4 lanes were affected from the time of the collision until approximately 8:00 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

 

