Re: '7th annual Charity Golf and Dinner event cancelled' [Village News, 7/8/21]

We wanted to let our community and donors know that we are clarifying last week’s article to reflect the comment regarding grant funds received from the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Last year we wrote three grants, one of which was a collaborative with the Foundation for Senior Care, requesting a total of $201,000 and received $186,000.

This year we wrote two grants, again one with the Foundation for Senior Care, requesting a total of $154,547 and received $109,340 – reflecting a total difference from last year’s grant awards to this years of $76,660.

Aside from our 7th Annual Murphy fundraiser not happening this year and less grant funds received, we want to still encourage you to participate in our online fundraiser beginning Sept. 1 through the 30, recognizing National Hunger Awareness Month. Our goal is to raise $50,000.

Please help support our community members who are food insecure…”because when you’re hungry, nothing else matters!”

Shae Gawlak

Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director