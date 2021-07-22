Fallbrook Branch of AAUW installs new board

AAUW Fallbrook's new executive board includes, from left, Elizabeth Leader (treasurer), Kathy Bierbrauer (corresponding secretary) Margie Mosavi (president) Carolyn Thom (co-chair, programs), Pamela Nevils, (recording secretary) and Susan Duling (co-chair, programs).

FALLBROOK – American Association of University Women installed their new officers at their general meeting June 5, at the Hilltop Center. The Association's mission statement is "Young women with dreams become women with vision."

Some of its activities include a mentorship program in cooperation with Fallbrook High School, sponsorship of an annual STEM summer camp for girls in junior high and a college scholarship program.

This year, AAUW Fallbrook was able to offer over $19,000 in scholarships to Fallbrook High School graduating seniors.

Submitted by Fallbrook Branch of American Association of University Women.