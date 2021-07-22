Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Branch of AAUW installs new board

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2021 at 3:45pm

AAUW Fallbrook's new executive board includes, from left, Elizabeth Leader (treasurer), Kathy Bierbrauer (corresponding secretary) Margie Mosavi (president) Carolyn Thom (co-chair, programs), Pamela Nevils, (recording secretary) and Susan Duling (co-chair, programs).

FALLBROOK – American Association of University Women installed their new officers at their general meeting June 5, at the Hilltop Center. The Association's mission statement is "Young women with dreams become women with vision."

Some of its activities include a mentorship program in cooperation with Fallbrook High School, sponsorship of an annual STEM summer camp for girls in junior high and a college scholarship program.

This year, AAUW Fallbrook was able to offer over $19,000 in scholarships to Fallbrook High School graduating seniors.

Submitted by Fallbrook Branch of American Association of University Women.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/24/2021 06:53