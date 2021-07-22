FCAT to host a meeting with Mission Resource Conservation District manager

Darcy Cooke will be the guest speaker at the July 27 FCAT meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about climate related programs of the Mission Resource Conservation District on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Darcy Cooke, the speaker, serves as the district manager at the Mission Resource Conservation District in Fallbrook. As an independent, non-regulatory special district, MRCD works closely with its community, growers and producers providing technical assistance and education on best management practices to restore and solve complex habitat, agriculture, water and other environmental challenges.

Her background is in the San Diego high-tech sector in the environmental, marine and international arenas. Cooke previously worked at Leidos, SAIC and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and as an independent consultant for blue tech and environmental start-ups and nonprofits, providing market and regulatory research and strategic planning services.

She has served on a number of boards, and currently is a member of UCSD's Graduate School of Global Policy and Strategy's Alumni Board. She is an advisory member for the Berry Good Food Foundation, where she supports the school garden grant program and sustainable seafood efforts, and Clear Blue Sea, a college-student-led nonprofit working to remove ocean plastic debris.

FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.