UPDATE: Driver dies after truck flies off freeway onto Dulin Rd. below

A box truck lands on Dulin Rd after flying off the freeway overpass above.

This morning, Saturday, July 24, a young man, possibly in his 30s has passed away from injuries he sustained after driving his box truck off the I-15 southbound freeway overpass onto Dulin Road below. "At 2:24 am this morning a box truck flew off the freeway onto Dulin Rd. below," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

"The driver was ejected from his truck and found by NCFPD wedged between a concrete pillar and rocks with life-threatening injuries. It required NCFPD crews to use rescue techniques including lashing and tying to pull him out of the area," said Choi. He was transported to Palomar Hospital where it was reported that he later died from his injuries.

At 7:48 am the CHP reported that the situation changed from a traffic collision with major injuries to a fatality.

Dulin Rd. was closed from 2:24 am to 8:06 am. PIO Choi said that NCFPD contacted HAZMAT to clean up the diesel fuel, "The accident ruptured the tank and all the fuel had to be mitigated," said Choi.

CHP is investigating the cause of the accident. The damage to the truck was extensive.

Courtesy of NCFPD The map shows the location of the accident where the truck left the freeway and landed on Dulin Rd. below. The driver was ejected and required rescue techniques to extricate.

This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.