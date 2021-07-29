Former Fallbrook resident to compete in Miss California USA Pageant

Isabel Amayrani Rhodes was raised in Fallbrook for more than 20 years, and although she will be representing San Marcos in the Miss California USA pageant, she draws inspiration from her time in Fallbrook to continue pursuing her dreams and working towards her goals. Village News/Courtesy photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Writer

Isabel Amayrani Rhodes was born and raised in Fallbrook until she was in her early 20's when she had the opportunity to study abroad in Spain.

Rhodes studied psychology at Palomar College and Mira Costa College before transferring to California State University, San Marcos. Although she grew up in Fallbrook, Rhodes will be representing the city of San Marcos as Miss San Marcos in the Miss California USA Pageant.

This will be her first state pageant, and she said that she is excited to have the opportunity to compete.

"I'm very blessed to have my first page...