FBA receives register round up donation from Fallbrook Ace Hardware

Seen at the donation presentation are, from left, Fallbrook Ace Hardware Manager Kevin Coleman, FBA board members Noelle Denke, Mary Jo Bacik, Jean Dooley, David Lynch, and Fallbrook Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Tresa Yada.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance received a donation of $1,626.11 from one of Fallbrook's newest business partners, Fallbrook Ace Hardware. The money was collected during the month of June, when customers were asked if they would like to "round up" their purchase, donating the change to FBA.

FBA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in partnership with community organizations, maintains and beautifies the community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces. With a committed Board of Directors, community partners and a growing number of wonderful volunteers, the FBA has created, and has some degree of responsibility for, many beautification projects in Fallbrook: the maintenance of the Mission medians, downtown flower pots, Jackie Heyneman Park, the Pico Promenade, the Military Welcome Home Tribute on East Mission Road and over 30 pieces of public art.

Volunteers also report graffiti and participate in community-wide cleanups through FBA's "Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free" program, and run household battery recycling collection at a number of local stores, including Fallbrook Ace Hardware.

The FBA is grateful for donations such as this, as the ongoing management and maintenance of these community beautification projects are expensive and 100% funded by community donations and grants.

Anyone who missed the opportunity to donate at Fallbrook Ace Hardware or would like to find other ways to support the work of FBA, go to http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.