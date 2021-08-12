San Diego County Sheriff's Department hosts National Night Out

Audra Mitchell speaks with San Diego County Sheriff deputies at the Fallbrook Substation during the nationally recognized National Night Out, Aug. 3. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Writer

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook Substation hosted National Night Out, an annual event promoting partnerships between law enforcement and the community.

This event allows community members to meet and interact with Fallbrook law enforcement and learn about keeping the community safe. This is also an opportunity to provide feedback to the members of law enforcement in Fallbrook.

The National Night Out Campaign was established in 1984 in order to celebrate camaraderie between law enforcement and their communities. It is celebrated on the first Tuesday of August every year, and more than 16,000 communities in the United States participate in the National Night Out, including Fallbrook.

According to the Fallbrook substation crime prevention specialist Heather Mitchell, this event is a way for the law enforcement in Fallbrook to provide resources to the community.

"During the National Night Out, our Crime Prevention team was present to meet and greet the public," said Mitchell. "We also wanted to promote the law enforcement programs that many community members don't know we have."

"We were able to share so many important resources with the attendees, but due to COVID-19, we had a smaller event," she said.

Mitchell said that this is a helpful event because it allows open communication between law enforcement and the community.

"The National Night Out provides the opportunity for information to be shared," she said. "The event is essential because it fosters the relationship between law enforcement and the community while also allowing resources to be shared."

For more information, visit https://natw.org/.