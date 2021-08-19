Robert W. Hahn (Bob) passed away Aug. 10, 2021, in his home in Carlsbad, California. He was surrounded by his friends, family, his dog, and live music. He was 80 years old.

Bob was a chemical engineer for 35 years. He was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois and was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Marmion Military Academy, St. John's University and University of Minnesota.

Bob is survived by his daughter Liz and son Bill, sister Sue (Robert) and brother Patrick (Christine), niece Amy, and Rae, cherished friend and mother of his children.

He was a passionate and accomplished artist, lover of the outdoors, especially fishing, and adored his grand-dog Leo. Bob acquired a pilot's license and loved flying ultralights and bi-planes, and was an avid reader of history, science, novels and astronomy.

He loved sporty cars, especially a little red convertible, and loved to have a chocolate martini while sitting by the ocean enjoying a beautiful sunset. He loved listening to live music and was a #1 fan of the Highwayman Show.

He retired to Fallbrook, California and was part of the Fallbrook Art Association where he exhibited his artwork. He was a past member of Knights of Columbus at St. Peter's there. At Christmas time, he would volunteer as Santa Claus at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. He moved to Carlsbad a few years ago and spent his weekend nights at Red Tracton piano bar. He was loved by many.

The services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at Eternal Hills Mortuary located at 1999 El Camino Real Oceanside, CA 92054.

Flowers may be delivered to the mortuary.