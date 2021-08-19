State of the Chamber dinner set for Sept. 15

Seen at the 2019 State of the Chamber dinner are representatives of one of the nonprofit members, D'Vine Path's Judi Hayden, left, and Lenila Batali.

FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace. "Spotlight on Supporting Local" is the theme for the evening, which will showcase many Chamber nonprofit members in booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Participating organizations are Boys & Girls Club of North County, Deeper Still Fallbrook, D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Family Health Center, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Planning Group, Fallbrook Regional Health District, Fallbrook Vil...