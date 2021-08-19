Fallbrook runs on volunteers

I’ve been privileged to watch the impact volunteers have had in making Fallbrook the caring community that it is known for.

For the past five years, I’ve witnessed it firsthand as a member of the board of the Fallbrook Food Pantry. I’ve been impressed with the level of commitment of the dozens of volunteers who understand the food pantry’s driving motto, “When you’re hungry, nothing else matters,” and are willing to selflessly sacrifice their time to get food into the hands of those who need it.

My wife Carolyn is executive director of Hope Clinic for Women which could not do what it does without volunteers willing to sacrifice their time to assist young women facing a crisis in their lives. As I write this, she and a cadre of volunteers are out in the hot sun in LifePointe Church’s lower parking lot distributing free diapers and food to moms in desperate need.

I could go on sharing how churches and other nonprofits in our community would not survive without their faithful volunteers who are totally committed to their cause. And some of the volunteers are involved in multiple commitments. I was reminded of this on May 19 while attending the annual Awards and Installation Luncheon of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Tradition.

Our chamber has individuals called Ambassadors that are like volunteers on steroids; they care deeply for our community. Each year at the awards luncheon, the chamber acknowledges its Ambassador of the Year. This year, the award went to Miriam Key, which was no surprise to most of us because we see her serving everywhere in the community.

But even I was surprised when they read a list of her involvement. The list includes: chair of Artisan Walk on Alvarado @ Avocado Festival, chair of Village Artisan Fair, Harvest Festival committee member, Pie Contest coordinator, Farmers Market manager, and a member of Women in Networking Committee. Not mentioned was her continuing involvement in the children’s ministry of her local church.

Although Miriam was singled out by the chamber, she is just one example of the army of volunteers who often work behind the scenes of our nonprofits and churches. Without them, many groups would not be able to accomplish their mission.

Take a minute to share a word of encouragement with a volunteer you may know, acknowledging that you understand that “Fallbrook runs on volunteers.”

Rick Koole