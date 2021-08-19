SANDAG town-hall set for Aug. 24

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th district

Over the past month, you’ve probably read or heard me talk about SANDAG’s new transportation plan. SANDAG, which is in charge of allocating the local tax dollars for all major transportation projects in San Diego, will soon be voting on whether to approve a $163 billion project, much of which focuses on Transit and public transportation.

I believe it’s extremely important San Diegans know the details of this plan, including the proposed ‘road charge’ which would be a tax for every mile driven in a vehicle within the State of California. The money collected from driven vehicles would then be used to pay for public transportation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., I will be holding a virtual town-hall along with the Mayor of Coronado, Richard Bailey, and the CEO of the San Diego North Economic Development Council, Erik Bruvold. I encourage everyone to sign up at TaxPerMile.com and learn more about SANDAG’s plan and the future of transportation in San Diego County. We will be taking your questions and talking about future tax measures being proposed.

SANDAG’s “5 Big Bold Moves” is projected to cost $163 billion of tax-payer dollars, with most of the money going towards public transit. This virtual town-hall will be a great opportunity to learn more and ensure the plan meets the needs of North County and the majority of San Diego commuters. In the meantime, email me, [email protected] if you have any questions on SANDAG’s plan.