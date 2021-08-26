Chorale needs more singers

The Fallbrook Chorale is directed by Denny Lang, left. More singers are needed for their Christmas Concert.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Chorale are starting rehearsals and asking area singers to join them as they begin preparations for their Christmas Concert, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at SonRise Community Church.

Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Crossway Community Church (formerly Community Baptist), 731 S. Stage Coach Lane. On the first night, newcomers are asked to arrive early at 6 p.m. to get situated with music, etc.

Chorale members are looking forward to a fabulous season of singing beautiful Christmas music together under the direction of Denny Lang with accompanist Patty Lang, a chamber orchestra, and John Redford on the organ. There will be a combination of traditional carols along with new holiday selections, some small groups and solos, and even a sing-along with the audience.

The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit organization. For additional information, call Jeannie Hathaway at 760-390-9726.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.