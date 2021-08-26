Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG recommends separation distances, Village zone ban for marijuana dispensaries

 
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:21pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved recommendations on the county's proposed cannabis ordinance revisions.

During the Aug. 16 meeting, the planning group recommended a 1,000-foot separation between dispensaries and sensitive sites and also recommended that dispensaries not be allowed in the Fallbrook Village zones. The sensitive sites are defined as public and private schools, child care centers, parks, playgrounds, sports activity venues, libraries, and churches.

"We figured it was just the best solution," said planning group chair Eileen Delan...



