Local effort supports Wreaths Across America mission

SAN DIEGO – Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery are remembered this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 3.000 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 18.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the committee of Wreaths Across America – Miramar National Cemetery will be hosting a Ride for Wreaths Poker Run. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at San Diego Harley Davidson 4645 Morena Blvd. Entry fee is $20 and includes an after party with lun...