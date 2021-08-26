Stolen car, possibly used in traffic pursuit, recoverd

A Honda that was reported as stolen was found, processed and recovered near Meridia and Alturas Streets this morning. It was spotted by a Fallbrook deputy who who thought it was suspicious, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Arens. Lt. Arens said there was no arrest this morning, however Village News is verifying information that the vehicle may have been involved in a traffic pursuit and the suspect is reported to still be in custody.

This is an early version story and more will be reported as information becomes available.