Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News staff 

Stolen car, possibly used in traffic pursuit, recoverd

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/27/2021 at 2:43pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Fallbrook Sheriff deputies process and recover a Honda reported stolen.

A Honda that was reported as stolen was found, processed and recovered near Meridia and Alturas Streets this morning. It was spotted by a Fallbrook deputy who who thought it was suspicious, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Arens. Lt. Arens said there was no arrest this morning, however Village News is verifying information that the vehicle may have been involved in a traffic pursuit and the suspect is reported to still be in custody.

This is an early version story and more will be reported as information becomes available.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Fallbrook Sheriff deputies process and recover a Honda reported stolen.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/28/2021 01:52