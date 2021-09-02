Some Rainbow residents evacuated after brush fire grows, 15% contained

The Arouba fire started on Jeremy Way in Rainbow and as of about 5:30 pm is 100 acres

UPDATE: 9-5-21 9:39 pm

RAINBOW - Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the Aruba fire, which scorched an estimated 100 acres and was 15% contained tonight,

Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued today for some residents southeast of Rainbow because of Aruba fire near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St., Fallbrook, Cal Fire San Diego said.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were helping residents with the evacuation.

The Aruba wildfire began about 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders are currently in effect for some communities of Rainbow as a result of the Aruba Fire. There are immediate structures in danger. The evacuation site is Vallecitos School 5211 Fifth St. in Rainbow.

The Aruba Fire is currently estimated to be 100 acres as of 5:30 pm. The vegetation fire started in the Rainbow/Pala area, off state Route 76 near Pala Temecula Road, according to Southern California Air Operations.

According to NCFPD, the fire started in Rainbow in the 37000 block of Jeremy Way and burning in the area of Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

There are at least 25 engines plus air tankers with 200 plus firefighters involved.

Agencies involved are San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Cal Fire San Diego, North County Fire, Valley Center, San Marcos, Escondido, Pala, Carlsbad, Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Deer Springs, and Rancho Sante Fe. There are air tankers and helicopters also working the fire.

The Fire agencies are holding the line with crews and aircraft and are hoping there will be no change in the wind.

This is a story in progress. Check back for updates.

According to CalFire Captain and PIO Frank Thomas Lococo, they will be on the scene several days building containment in the rugged terrain.

IF people have animals to evacuate, they can take them to Gallway Downs, which is willing to take large animals like horses. They did take 18 horses last week. Animals can also be evacuated to CRC Ranch at 34520 DePortola Rd or Milky Way Farms 34174 De Portola Rd in Temecula, according to Debbie Gibney with the Volunteer Evacuation Team.