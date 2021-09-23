Local boy tries out for U15 U.S. National Team

FALLBROOK – Oliver Kurnik, a freshman at Fallbrook High School, is getting a chance to try out for the U15 U.S. National soccer team. The last three years he has been playing on San Diego Surf's top team where they have been No. 1 in the nation and have been in the top 10 since Kurnik has been on the team.

Kurnik started out with Fallbrook Villa and played with them for two seasons before transferring over to Surf. His first position was left midfielder so that he could develop his left foot. In his first two seasons with Surf, he played center back and now he has developed into attacking midfield because he can play with both feet and one of his top goals is always to be in the best shape on his team.

Submitted by Barry Kurnick.