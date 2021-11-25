Nonprofits benefit from legacies

Attending the Legacy Endowment's Grant Awards Dinner are, from left, front, Rachel Mason, Legacy Board president; Joan Spencer, Fallbrook Senior Citizen's Service Club; Judy Beckett, Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center; Lenila Batali, D'Vine Path; Leisa Tilley-Grajek, K9 Guardians; Judy Siodmak, Fallbrook Music Society; Jackie Heyneman, Save Our Forest; back, Stephen Wampler, Stephen J. Wampler Foundation; Debbie Shinner, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program; Alan Day, Fallbrook Youth Rugby; Jean Loo-Russo, the Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido; Laura Sylvester, Good Dog; Steve Rubin, WAVES; Karla Standridge, Fallbrook Land Conservancy; Cary Blanchette, Salvation Army San Diego Regional Division; Janis Whitaker, Veteran Career Transition Assistance Program; Patty Sargent, Foundation for Senior Care, and Father Francois Beyrouti who has a scholarship fund. Village News/Shelby Ahrend photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Legacy Endowment held its annual Grant Awards Dinner Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Pala Mesa Resort. Now 26 years old, Legacy continues to manage funds and endowments which local residents have set up to provide funding for the specific causes they have chosen to support. Award recipients were invited to the dinner to receive the funds they had applied for, and three of them were chosen to talk about their nonprofits.

The grants committee reviews all the applications and determines how much each nonprofit will get. Committee member Ken Munson said, "It is fun to...