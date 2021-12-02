Businesses luring employees along with customers this season
Adam Beam
The Associated Press
FOLSOM, Calif. – The Hampton Inn in Folsom, California, has 147 rooms, but General Manager Enid Baldock could only rent 117 of them recently because she did not have enough workers to clean them.
"I was turning people away with 30 rooms (available). Ridiculous," she said while stuffing bedsheets down a laundry chute to help out her skeleton housekeeping staff.
At the Palladio, a nearby shopping center with 85 stores and restaurants just off a busy highway, businesses appeared more focused on attracting workers than customers as "now hiring" signs outnumbere...
