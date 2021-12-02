Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors lose 11-7 match in team tennis playoff

 
Last updated 12/2/2021 at 9:13pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team participated in the CIF team playoffs but did not advance past the first round.

The Warriors had the 14th seed in the Division II playoffs, which gave them a first-round match Oct. 26 at third-seeded Mater Dei. An 11-7 Crusaders win ended Fallbrook’s team season.

“We have to be better to win doubles sets. We won seven out of nine singles sets,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

Mater Dei sophomore Isabella Arnaiz accounted for the Crusaders’ two singles points with a 6-0 win over senior Alexa Guadarram...



