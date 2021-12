NCFPD firefighters work to clear a tree that fell in the area of East Mission Road and Hamilton Lane Tuesday, Dec. 14.

A tree that fell in the area of East Mission Road and Hamilton Lane snarled traffic earlier this morning.

Mission Road had to be closed until the tree could be cleared, North County Fire Protection District said on Twitter.

Drivers were advised to expect delays until the tree was cleared and the road reopened about an hour later.