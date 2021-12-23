A Thank you to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

The Spay-Neuter Action Project commends the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for its tireless work in finding homes for orphaned dogs and cats and for supporting the community of Fallbrook.

Our partnership with FAS began in early 2021 when SNAP implemented “SNAP North” to serve Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, and Tribal Nations. FAS has limited medical capacity thus we perform important spay and neuter surgeries on intact dogs and cats from their facility aboard our Neuter Scooter mobile surgical unit.

Our deeply discounted spay-neuter fees are helpful to the Fallbrook residents and also to FAS who depends solely on donations to support their facility. Jose Espinoza at Fallbrook Fertilizer, Feed & Farm Supply, donates parking space on clinic days.

Through the generosity of donors, FAS was able to sponsor a quarterly spay-neuter clinic in 2021 on the Neuter Scooter, free of charge to disadvantaged pet owners in Fallbrook. The response was remarkable, therefore an extra free clinic was added to accommodate more pet owners.

In addition to a spay or neuter, pets receive a general health assessment, and when needed, nail trimming, flea/tick treatment, deworming, rabies vaccination, wound care, loose teeth extractions, simple hernia repairs, and microchips. All animals receive pain medication.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary has shown its commitment to the community by giving access to much needed veterinary care in the interest of responsible pet ownership. Our partnership is one of mutual benefit where they support our mission of saving lives by reducing pet overpopulation and we support their mission of rehoming unwanted pets.

We are honored to work alongside the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and publicly recognize their contributions to animal wellbeing. They lead by example.

Spay-Neuter Action Project can be reached at http://www.snap-sandiego.org or [email protected]

Dorell Sackett

Executive Director