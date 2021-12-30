Looking back at 2021

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

This has been a year of milestones, progress, changes in command, protests, and dramatic sunsets. Earlier in the year, when the coronavirus pandemic had eased up, life started to return to a more normal pace of activities, but the effects of COVID-19 continued.

Schools reopened for in person learning gradually, with shorter days and fewer days per week. The elementary schools reopened before the high schools, all with masks and social distancing required. It took longer for sports programs to open up with Fallbrook High School having three seasons of spor...