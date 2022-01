Woman rescued after plunging 40' down embankment

FALLBROOK - Firefighters today rescued a woman who was ejected from her vehicle when she lost control heading eastbound and plunged down an embankment about 40 feet on State Route 76 just east of Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook area, authorities said.

Captain John Choi, PIO of the North County Fire Protection District said the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m.

``A woman driving her vehicle lost control at an infamous dead man's curve and plunged over the side of an embankment with a 40-foot drop,'' Choi

said. ``She was able to crawl out of her vehicle, but had injuries that required firefighters responding to use stokes basket rigging to do a road-

rescue operation and bring her safely up to the side of the road.''

Choi said the victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

