Sheriff's Log

Last updated 1/10/2022 at 7:22am

Dec. 1

1700 block Reche Road Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Dec. 4

3200 block Via De Todos Santos Petty theft

300 block E. Alvarado St. Lost article

Dec. 6

3500 block Olive Hill Road Get credit/etc other’s ID

Dec. 7

300 block W. Hawthorne St. Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Dec. 8

2600 block S. Mission Road Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

Dec. 15

3500 block Rosa Way Petty theft

2000 block Avocado Knoll Lane Grand theft

5700 block Rainbow Heights Road Assault w/ deadly weapon: not f/arm

2000 block Avocado Knoll Lane Grand theft

500 block E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

1300 block Friends Way Grand theft: money/labor property

Dec. 16

200 block S. Stage Coach Lane Theft by use of access card information

1300 block Morro Road Found property

5600 block Morning Mist Way Burglary

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observtion

1600 block Moon Rock Road Miscellaneous incidents

3200 block Brushwood Lane Burglary

700 block Morro Road Burglary

1400 block S. Hill Ave. Vandalism

400 block E. Elder St. Found property

1200 block Juliette Pl. Miscellaneous incidents

Dec. 17

1200 block S. Mission Road Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

200 block Ohearn Road Found property

1000 block S. Main Ave. Cite: Simple battery

1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

Dec. 18

500 block Ammunition Road Found property

1400 block S. Mission Road Burglary

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Shoot at inhabited dwelling/veh

100 block Palacio Norte Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

1100 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

Dec. 19

300 block Summit Ave. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

1700 block Silverfox Lane Arrest: Simple battery

600 block S. Mission Road Burglary

1400 block S. Mission Road Simple battery

4900 block Sweetgrass Lane Arrest: Arson: Prop

Dec. 20

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

800 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

4100 block Sleeping Indian Road Petty theft

100 block Gardenside Ct. Petty theft

Dec. 21

W. Elder St. @ S. Pico Ave. Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

4700 block Pala Road Petty theft

400 block S. Nardo Ave. Burglary

Dec. 22

200 block E. Dougherty St. Petty theft

1100 block S. Mission Road Missing juvenile/runaway

700 block S. Main Ave. Vandalism

700 block S. Main Ave. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

1400 block E. Alvarado St. Vandalism

Dec. 23

800 block S. Main Ave. Shoplifting

1100 block Alturas Road Vandalism

S. Pico Ave. @ W. College St. Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

1100 block Capra Way Burglary

1200 block Old Stage Road Death

Dec. 24

5300 block Avenida De Los Pinos Simple battery

1600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Bring controlled subs into prison/jail

3300 block Via Altamira Miscellaneous incidents

3000 block Live Oak Park Road Burglary

1200 block Capra Way Burglary

32000 block Del Cielo Este Take vehicle w/owner’s consent/vehicle theft

1000 block Capra Way Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

200 block Stewart Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

Dec. 25

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 @ Pnr Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

Olive Hill Road @ Elm Tree Lane Elder abuse incident

1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance

2100 block Green Briar Drive Arrest: Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

2100 block Green Briar Drive Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 block E. Dougherty St. Petty theft

Dec. 26

2500 block Reche Road Contempt of court: violate protective order

3300 block Hillside Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1800 block Gird Road Petty theft

1000 block Felicidad Drive Burglary

1900 block Gird Road Petty theft

Unknown Simple battery

1700 block Rabbit Hill Petty theft

3900 block Reche Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

2000 block Gird Road Petty theft

1900 block Gird Road Grand theft

4500 block Pala Road Burglary

Mission Road @ Via Montellano Miscellaneous incidents

1900 block Bluebell Lane Burglary

Dec. 27

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

600 block E. Elder St. Miscellaneous incidents

200 block N. Main Ave. Cite: Poss burglary tools

1100 block Alturas Road Citizen’s Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Dec. 28

300 block Old Stage Coach Ct. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Dec. 29

1300 block S. Mission Road Vandalism