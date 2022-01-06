Sheriff's Log
Last updated 1/10/2022 at 7:22am
Dec. 1
1700 block Reche Road Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Dec. 4
3200 block Via De Todos Santos Petty theft
300 block E. Alvarado St. Lost article
Dec. 6
3500 block Olive Hill Road Get credit/etc other’s ID
Dec. 7
300 block W. Hawthorne St. Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Dec. 8
2600 block S. Mission Road Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
Dec. 15
3500 block Rosa Way Petty theft
2000 block Avocado Knoll Lane Grand theft
5700 block Rainbow Heights Road Assault w/ deadly weapon: not f/arm
500 block E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
1300 block Friends Way Grand theft: money/labor property
Dec. 16
200 block S. Stage Coach Lane Theft by use of access card information
1300 block Morro Road Found property
5600 block Morning Mist Way Burglary
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observtion
1600 block Moon Rock Road Miscellaneous incidents
3200 block Brushwood Lane Burglary
700 block Morro Road Burglary
1400 block S. Hill Ave. Vandalism
400 block E. Elder St. Found property
1200 block Juliette Pl. Miscellaneous incidents
Dec. 17
1200 block S. Mission Road Obtain money/etc by false pretenses
200 block Ohearn Road Found property
1000 block S. Main Ave. Cite: Simple battery
1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
Dec. 18
500 block Ammunition Road Found property
1400 block S. Mission Road Burglary
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Shoot at inhabited dwelling/veh
100 block Palacio Norte Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
1100 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
Dec. 19
300 block Summit Ave. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
1700 block Silverfox Lane Arrest: Simple battery
600 block S. Mission Road Burglary
1400 block S. Mission Road Simple battery
4900 block Sweetgrass Lane Arrest: Arson: Prop
Dec. 20
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
800 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
4100 block Sleeping Indian Road Petty theft
100 block Gardenside Ct. Petty theft
Dec. 21
W. Elder St. @ S. Pico Ave. Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
4700 block Pala Road Petty theft
400 block S. Nardo Ave. Burglary
Dec. 22
200 block E. Dougherty St. Petty theft
1100 block S. Mission Road Missing juvenile/runaway
700 block S. Main Ave. Vandalism
700 block S. Main Ave. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
1400 block E. Alvarado St. Vandalism
Dec. 23
800 block S. Main Ave. Shoplifting
1100 block Alturas Road Vandalism
S. Pico Ave. @ W. College St. Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
1100 block Capra Way Burglary
1200 block Old Stage Road Death
Dec. 24
5300 block Avenida De Los Pinos Simple battery
1600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Bring controlled subs into prison/jail
3300 block Via Altamira Miscellaneous incidents
3000 block Live Oak Park Road Burglary
1200 block Capra Way Burglary
32000 block Del Cielo Este Take vehicle w/owner’s consent/vehicle theft
1000 block Capra Way Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
200 block Stewart Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
Dec. 25
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 @ Pnr Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
Olive Hill Road @ Elm Tree Lane Elder abuse incident
1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance
2100 block Green Briar Drive Arrest: Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
2100 block Green Briar Drive Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 block E. Dougherty St. Petty theft
Dec. 26
2500 block Reche Road Contempt of court: violate protective order
3300 block Hillside Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1800 block Gird Road Petty theft
1000 block Felicidad Drive Burglary
1900 block Gird Road Petty theft
Unknown Simple battery
1700 block Rabbit Hill Petty theft
3900 block Reche Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
2000 block Gird Road Petty theft
1900 block Gird Road Grand theft
4500 block Pala Road Burglary
Mission Road @ Via Montellano Miscellaneous incidents
1900 block Bluebell Lane Burglary
Dec. 27
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
600 block E. Elder St. Miscellaneous incidents
200 block N. Main Ave. Cite: Poss burglary tools
1100 block Alturas Road Citizen’s Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Dec. 28
300 block Old Stage Coach Ct. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Dec. 29
1300 block S. Mission Road Vandalism
