Save the date for Bark in the Park
Last updated 1/22/2022 at 3:20am
FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park, a dog festival, will be held at Live Oak County Park Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents can bring the whole family (especially the furry four-footed ones) for a day of fun to help raise funds for Live Oak Dog Park. There will be a community dog walk, super fun contests, pet-related booths, drool worthy food vendors, pawsome demonstrations, raffle prizes and so much more.
For more details, visit http://www.fallbrookdogpark.com.
Submitted by Fallbrook Dog Park Committee.
