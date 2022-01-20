Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Save the date for Bark in the Park

 
Last updated 1/22/2022 at 3:20am

Bark in the Park raises funds to maintain the dog park at Live Oak Park. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park, a dog festival, will be held at Live Oak County Park Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can bring the whole family (especially the furry four-footed ones) for a day of fun to help raise funds for Live Oak Dog Park. There will be a community dog walk, super fun contests, pet-related booths, drool worthy food vendors, pawsome demonstrations, raffle prizes and so much more.

For more details, visit http://www.fallbrookdogpark.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Dog Park Committee.

 

